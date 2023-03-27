Is Fanuc (FANUY) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Fanuc Corp. (FANUY) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Fanuc Corp. is one of 219 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Fanuc Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FANUY's full-year earnings has moved 7.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that FANUY has returned about 17% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have lost an average of 0.9%. This means that Fanuc Corp. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Global Industrial (GIC). The stock has returned 8.4% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Global Industrial's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Fanuc Corp. is a member of the Industrial Automation and Robotics industry, which includes 3 individual companies and currently sits at #38 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 7.1% so far this year, meaning that FANUY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Global Industrial belongs to the Industrial Services industry. This 23-stock industry is currently ranked #26. The industry has moved +13.5% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to Fanuc Corp. and Global Industrial as they could maintain their solid performance.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for 2023?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%. Our Director of Research has now combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2023. Don’t miss your chance to still be among the first to get in on these just-released stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fanuc Corp. (FANUY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Global Industrial Company (GIC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.