Is Falcon Minerals (FLMN) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Falcon Minerals (FLMN) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Falcon Minerals is one of 256 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Falcon Minerals is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FLMN's full-year earnings has moved 283.3% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, FLMN has returned 22% so far this year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 21.4%. This shows that Falcon Minerals is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is SM Energy (SM). The stock is up 30.3% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for SM Energy's current year EPS has increased 20.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Falcon Minerals belongs to the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry, a group that includes 28 individual companies and currently sits at #56 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 2.3% so far this year, meaning that FLMN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, SM Energy falls under the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry. Currently, this industry has 42 stocks and is ranked #70. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +31.2%.

Falcon Minerals and SM Energy could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

