Is Fair Isaac (FICO) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Fair Isaac (FICO) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Fair Isaac is one of 654 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Fair Isaac is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FICO's full-year earnings has moved 1.3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, FICO has returned 35.3% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have lost an average of 31.3%. This shows that Fair Isaac is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, Flex (FLEX), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 6.6%.

The consensus estimate for Flex's current year EPS has increased 4.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Fair Isaac belongs to the Computers - IT Services industry, a group that includes 40 individual stocks and currently sits at #68 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 30.2% so far this year, meaning that FICO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Flex, however, belongs to the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry. Currently, this 27-stock industry is ranked #121. The industry has moved -37.1% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on Fair Isaac and Flex as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

