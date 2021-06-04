Is Facebook (FB) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Facebook (FB), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of FB and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

Facebook is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 621 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. FB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FB's full-year earnings has moved 16.92% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, FB has gained about 19.36% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 11.34% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Facebook is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, FB belongs to the Internet - Services industry, which includes 49 individual stocks and currently sits at #179 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 24.80% this year, meaning that FB is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on FB as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.