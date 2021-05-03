Is Facebook (FB) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Facebook (FB), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Facebook is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 621 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. FB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FB's full-year earnings has moved 0.94% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, FB has gained about 20.63% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 13.64% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Facebook is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, FB belongs to the Internet - Services industry, a group that includes 49 individual companies and currently sits at #188 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 26.57% so far this year, so FB is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on FB as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

