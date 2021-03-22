Is Facebook (FB) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Facebook (FB) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Facebook is one of 626 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. FB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FB's full-year earnings has moved 7.60% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, FB has gained about 6.21% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 3.37%. As we can see, Facebook is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, FB belongs to the Internet - Services industry, a group that includes 50 individual stocks and currently sits at #153 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 12.72% this year, meaning that FB is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to FB as it looks to continue its solid performance.

