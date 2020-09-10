Is Facebook (FB) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Facebook (FB), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Facebook is one of 603 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. FB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FB's full-year earnings has moved 13.01% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, FB has moved about 33.36% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 23.49% on average. This means that Facebook is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, FB belongs to the Internet - Services industry, a group that includes 47 individual stocks and currently sits at #125 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 21.33% so far this year, so FB is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to FB as it looks to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.