Is Facebook (FB) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Facebook (FB), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Facebook is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 604 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. FB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FB's full-year earnings has moved 13.01% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, FB has gained about 32.22% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 25.31%. This means that Facebook is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, FB is a member of the Internet - Services industry, which includes 47 individual companies and currently sits at #105 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 23.05% so far this year, so FB is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track FB. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.