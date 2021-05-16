Is F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) A Risky Investment?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is F5 Networks's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that F5 Networks had US$378.7m of debt in March 2021, down from US$398.0m, one year before. However, it does have US$643.3m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$264.6m.

A Look At F5 Networks' Liabilities

NasdaqGS:FFIV Debt to Equity History May 16th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, F5 Networks had liabilities of US$1.33b due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$1.18b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had US$643.3m in cash and US$536.3m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$1.33b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Of course, F5 Networks has a titanic market capitalization of US$10.8b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, F5 Networks boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

On the other hand, F5 Networks saw its EBIT drop by 10.0% in the last twelve months. That sort of decline, if sustained, will obviously make debt harder to handle. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine F5 Networks's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. F5 Networks may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Happily for any shareholders, F5 Networks actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.

Summing up

Although F5 Networks's balance sheet isn't particularly strong, due to the total liabilities, it is clearly positive to see that it has net cash of US$264.6m. The cherry on top was that in converted 124% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$562m. So we don't have any problem with F5 Networks's use of debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. We've identified 1 warning sign with F5 Networks , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

