Is F.N.B. (FNB) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. F.N.B. (FNB) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

F.N.B. is a member of our Finance group, which includes 886 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. F.N.B. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FNB's full-year earnings has moved 4.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, FNB has gained about 0.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have lost about 11.7% on average. As we can see, F.N.B. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Finance sector, Arch Capital Group (ACGL), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 0.5%.

Over the past three months, Arch Capital Group's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, F.N.B. is a member of the Banks - Southeast industry, which includes 64 individual companies and currently sits at #28 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 4% this year, meaning that FNB is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Arch Capital Group falls under the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry. Currently, this industry has 39 stocks and is ranked #152. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -1.9%.

F.N.B. and Arch Capital Group could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Profiting from the Metaverse, The 3rd Internet Boom (Free Report):

Get Zacks' special report revealing top profit plays for the internet's next evolution. Early investors still have time to get in near the "ground floor" of this $30 trillion opportunity. You'll discover 5 surprising stocks to help you cash in.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.