Is F.N.B. (FNB) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is F.N.B. (FNB). FNB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 9.30, while its industry has an average P/E of 9.97. Over the last 12 months, FNB's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.07 and as low as 8.94, with a median of 11.12.

Another notable valuation metric for FNB is its P/B ratio of 0.79. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.63. Over the past year, FNB's P/B has been as high as 0.90 and as low as 0.69, with a median of 0.79.

If you're looking for another solid Banks - Southeast value stock, take a look at Summit Financial Group (SMMF). SMMF is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Summit Financial Group also has a P/B ratio of 1.10 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 1.63. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 1.18, as low as 0.92, with a median of 1.07.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in F.N.B. and Summit Financial Group's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that FNB and SMMF is an impressive value stock right now.

