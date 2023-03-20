Is EZCORP (EZPW) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is EZCORP (EZPW). EZPW is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A.

Investors should also note that EZPW holds a PEG ratio of 0.31. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. EZPW's industry has an average PEG of 0.60 right now. Over the past 52 weeks, EZPW's PEG has been as high as 0.42 and as low as 0.27, with a median of 0.32.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. EZPW has a P/S ratio of 0.49. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.85.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in EZCORP's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, EZPW looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

