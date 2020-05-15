Is Ezcorp (EZPW) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Ezcorp (EZPW). EZPW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.41. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.22. Over the last 12 months, EZPW's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.80 and as low as 4.49, with a median of 6.89.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is EZPW's P/B ratio of 0.34. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 0.90. Within the past 52 weeks, EZPW's P/B has been as high as 0.74 and as low as 0.26, with a median of 0.47.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. EZPW has a P/S ratio of 0.3. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.72.

Finally, we should also recognize that EZPW has a P/CF ratio of 3.89. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. EZPW's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 5.05. Within the past 12 months, EZPW's P/CF has been as high as 10.70 and as low as 2.97, with a median of 6.04.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Ezcorp is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, EZPW feels like a great value stock at the moment.

