Is EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Using Debt In A Risky Way?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is EyePoint Pharmaceuticals's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at June 2022 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had debt of US$39.7m, up from US$36.2m in one year. But it also has US$171.2m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$131.5m net cash. NasdaqGM:EYPT Debt to Equity History September 27th 2022

How Strong Is EyePoint Pharmaceuticals' Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had liabilities of US$33.4m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$48.7m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$171.2m in cash and US$22.6m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it actually has US$111.7m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus liquidity suggests that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals' balance sheet could take a hit just as well as Homer Simpson's head can take a punch. With this in mind one could posit that its balance sheet means the company is able to handle some adversity. Simply put, the fact that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if EyePoint Pharmaceuticals can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year EyePoint Pharmaceuticals wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 5.9%, to US$41m. That rate of growth is a bit slow for our taste, but it takes all types to make a world.

So How Risky Is EyePoint Pharmaceuticals?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And in the last year EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, truth be told. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$64m of cash and made a loss of US$77m. With only US$131.5m on the balance sheet, it would appear that its going to need to raise capital again soon. Overall, its balance sheet doesn't seem overly risky, at the moment, but we're always cautious until we see the positive free cash flow. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with EyePoint Pharmaceuticals .

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

