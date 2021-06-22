Is Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Exxon Mobil (XOM) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Exxon Mobil is one of 247 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. XOM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for XOM's full-year earnings has moved 30.17% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, XOM has gained about 51.84% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 28.16% on average. As we can see, Exxon Mobil is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, XOM belongs to the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry, a group that includes 18 individual companies and currently sits at #59 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 33.04% so far this year, so XOM is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track XOM. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.