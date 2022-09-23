Is Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Exxon Mobil (XOM) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

Exxon Mobil is one of 253 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Exxon Mobil is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for XOM's full-year earnings has moved 23.5% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that XOM has returned about 48% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 25.1%. As we can see, Exxon Mobil is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Oils-Energy stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is CVR Energy (CVI). The stock has returned 73.2% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for CVR Energy's current year EPS has increased 75.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Exxon Mobil belongs to the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry, which includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #16 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 31.7% so far this year, meaning that XOM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, CVR Energy falls under the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry. Currently, this industry has 16 stocks and is ranked #4. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +21.8%.

Exxon Mobil and CVR Energy could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.





Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock And 4 Runners Up



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM): Free Stock Analysis Report



CVR Energy Inc. (CVI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.