Is Exxon Mobil (XOM) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Exxon Mobil (XOM) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of XOM and the rest of the Oils-Energy group's stocks.

Exxon Mobil is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 258 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. XOM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for XOM's full-year earnings has moved 27.13% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, XOM has gained about 49.35% so far this year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 35.93%. This means that Exxon Mobil is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, XOM belongs to the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry, which includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #22 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 46.09% so far this year, meaning that XOM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Oils-Energy sector will want to keep a close eye on XOM as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

Time to Invest in Legal Marijuana

If you’re looking for big gains, there couldn’t be a better time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion back in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.

After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could be a still greater bonanza for investors. Even before the latest wave of legalization, Zacks Investment Research has recommended pot stocks that have shot up as high as +285.9%.

You’re invited to check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.