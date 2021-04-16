Is Exxon Mobil (XOM) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Exxon Mobil (XOM) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

Exxon Mobil is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 253 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. XOM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for XOM's full-year earnings has moved 100.21% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, XOM has returned 39.06% so far this year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 17.65%. This means that Exxon Mobil is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, XOM belongs to the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry, which includes 18 individual stocks and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 22.35% so far this year, meaning that XOM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to XOM as it looks to continue its solid performance.

