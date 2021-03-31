Is Exxon Mobil (XOM) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Exxon Mobil (XOM) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of XOM and the rest of the Oils-Energy group's stocks.

Exxon Mobil is one of 250 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. XOM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for XOM's full-year earnings has moved 100.16% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, XOM has moved about 37.53% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 18.03% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Exxon Mobil is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, XOM belongs to the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry, which includes 18 individual stocks and currently sits at #47 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 22.58% so far this year, so XOM is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Oils-Energy sector will want to keep a close eye on XOM as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

