Is Exxon Mobil (XOM) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Oils-Energy space have likely heard of Exxon Mobil (XOM), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of XOM and the rest of the Oils-Energy group's stocks.

Exxon Mobil is one of 251 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. XOM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for XOM's full-year earnings has moved 79.33% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, XOM has gained about 50.34% so far this year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 25.15%. This shows that Exxon Mobil is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, XOM belongs to the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry, a group that includes 18 individual companies and currently sits at #37 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 32.09% so far this year, so XOM is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

XOM will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

