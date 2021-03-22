Is Extreme Networks (EXTR) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Extreme Networks (EXTR), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of EXTR and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

Extreme Networks is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 626 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. EXTR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EXTR's full-year earnings has moved 144% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, EXTR has moved about 34.40% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 3.37%. As we can see, Extreme Networks is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, EXTR belongs to the Computer - Networking industry, a group that includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #202 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 10.22% so far this year, so EXTR is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track EXTR. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

