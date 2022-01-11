Is Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) A Risky Investment?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Exterran's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at September 2021 Exterran had debt of US$573.2m, up from US$516.6m in one year. On the flip side, it has US$57.5m in cash leading to net debt of about US$515.6m.

How Strong Is Exterran's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:EXTN Debt to Equity History January 11th 2022

According to the last reported balance sheet, Exterran had liabilities of US$284.9m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$703.0m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had US$57.5m in cash and US$245.3m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$685.1m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

The deficiency here weighs heavily on the US$108.9m company itself, as if a child were struggling under the weight of an enormous back-pack full of books, his sports gear, and a trumpet. So we'd watch its balance sheet closely, without a doubt. At the end of the day, Exterran would probably need a major re-capitalization if its creditors were to demand repayment. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Exterran's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Over 12 months, Exterran made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to US$595m, which is a fall of 6.8%. That's not what we would hope to see.

Caveat Emptor

Importantly, Exterran had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss over the last year. Indeed, it lost a very considerable US$34m at the EBIT level. Reflecting on this and the significant total liabilities, it's hard to know what to say about the stock because of our intense dis-affinity for it. Like every long-shot we're sure it has a glossy presentation outlining its blue-sky potential. But the reality is that it is low on liquid assets relative to liabilities, and it burned through US$47m in the last year. So is this a high risk stock? We think so, and we'd avoid it. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Be aware that Exterran is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is potentially serious...

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

