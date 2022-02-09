Is Exscientia PLC Sponsored ADR (EXAI) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Exscientia PLC Sponsored ADR (EXAI) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Exscientia PLC Sponsored ADR is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1161 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Exscientia PLC Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EXAI's full-year earnings has moved 17.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, EXAI has gained about 7.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -7.7% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Exscientia PLC Sponsored ADR is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Henry Schein (HSIC) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 0.4%.

In Henry Schein's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 0.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Exscientia PLC Sponsored ADR belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry, a group that includes 231 individual stocks and currently sits at #153 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 11.2% so far this year, so EXAI is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Henry Schein falls under the Medical - Dental Supplies industry. Currently, this industry has 21 stocks and is ranked #145. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -2.4%.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Exscientia PLC Sponsored ADR and Henry Schein. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.