Is Express (EXPR) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Express (EXPR), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Express is one of 219 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. EXPR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EXPR's full-year earnings has moved 75.21% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that EXPR has returned about 385.71% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have lost about 7.60% on average. As we can see, Express is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, EXPR belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, which includes 38 individual stocks and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 1.11% so far this year, meaning that EXPR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track EXPR. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

