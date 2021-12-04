Is Exponent, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:EXPO) Stock's Recent Performance A Reflection Of Its Financial Health?

Exponent's (NASDAQ:EXPO) stock up by 2.8% over the past month. Given its impressive performance, we decided to study the company's key financial indicators as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Exponent's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Exponent is:

25% = US$103m ÷ US$405m (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2021).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.25 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Exponent's Earnings Growth And 25% ROE

First thing first, we like that Exponent has an impressive ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 16% which is quite remarkable. This probably laid the groundwork for Exponent's moderate 17% net income growth seen over the past five years.

As a next step, we compared Exponent's net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 15% in the same period.

NasdaqGS:EXPO Past Earnings Growth December 4th 2021

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Exponent's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Exponent Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

With a three-year median payout ratio of 41% (implying that the company retains 59% of its profits), it seems that Exponent is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees respectable amount growth in its earnings and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Besides, Exponent has been paying dividends over a period of nine years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 49% of its profits over the next three years.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Exponent's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

