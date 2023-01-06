Is Expedia Group (EXPE) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Expedia (EXPE) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Expedia is one of 227 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Expedia is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EXPE's full-year earnings has moved 4.4% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, EXPE has gained about 6.2% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of -26.2%. This means that Expedia is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, JD.com, Inc. (JD), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 17.4%.

The consensus estimate for JD.com, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 2.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Expedia is a member of the Internet - Commerce industry, which includes 43 individual companies and currently sits at #89 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 40.5% so far this year, meaning that EXPE is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. JD.com, Inc. is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on Expedia and JD.com, Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

JD.com, Inc. (JD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.