Is Expedia Group (EXPE) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Expedia Group (EXPE). EXPE is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.77. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 32.13. Over the past year, EXPE's Forward P/E has been as high as 120.97 and as low as 10.96, with a median of 20.86.

Investors should also note that EXPE holds a PEG ratio of 0.84. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. EXPE's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1.64. EXPE's PEG has been as high as 12.10 and as low as 0.74, with a median of 1.26, all within the past year.

Finally, investors should note that EXPE has a P/CF ratio of 9.31. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 16.50. EXPE's P/CF has been as high as 68.56 and as low as 8.44, with a median of 16.39, all within the past year.

JD.com (JD) may be another strong Internet - Commerce stock to add to your shortlist. JD is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.

JD.com is currently trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 14.98 while its PEG ratio sits at 1.02. Both of the company's metrics compare favorably to its industry's average P/E of 32.13 and average PEG ratio of 1.64.

Over the last 12 months, JD's P/E has been as high as 47.56, as low as 14.54, with a median of 28.04, and its PEG ratio has been as high as 1.77, as low as 0.73, with a median of 1.28.

Furthermore, JD.com holds a P/B ratio of 1.36 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 4.49. JD's P/B has been as high as 3.19, as low as 1.32, with a median of 2.18 over the past 12 months.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Expedia Group and JD.com strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, EXPE and JD look like an impressive value stock at the moment.



This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.>>Yes, I Want to Help Protect My Portfolio During the Recession



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE): Free Stock Analysis Report



JD.com, Inc. (JD): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.