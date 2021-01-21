Is Exp World Holdings (EXPI) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Exp World Holdings (EXPI), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of EXPI and the rest of the Finance group's stocks.

Exp World Holdings is one of 887 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. EXPI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EXPI's full-year earnings has moved 63.64% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, EXPI has moved about 46.32% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 3.93% on average. This shows that Exp World Holdings is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, EXPI belongs to the Real Estate - Operations industry, a group that includes 38 individual companies and currently sits at #134 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 4.66% so far this year, meaning that EXPI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to EXPI as it looks to continue its solid performance.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Exp World Holdings, Inc. (EXPI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.