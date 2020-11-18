Is Exp World Holdings (EXPI) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Exp World Holdings (EXPI) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Exp World Holdings is one of 896 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. EXPI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EXPI's full-year earnings has moved 84.09% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, EXPI has moved about 284.91% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have lost about 6.33% on average. This shows that Exp World Holdings is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, EXPI is a member of the Real Estate - Operations industry, which includes 37 individual companies and currently sits at #175 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 15.61% so far this year, so EXPI is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Finance sector will want to keep a close eye on EXPI as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

