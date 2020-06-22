Is Exp World Holdings (EXPI) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Exp World Holdings (EXPI) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Exp World Holdings is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 883 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #15. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. EXPI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EXPI's full-year earnings has moved 1,000% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that EXPI has returned about 14.92% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have lost about 19.20% on average. As we can see, Exp World Holdings is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, EXPI belongs to the Real Estate - Operations industry, a group that includes 34 individual stocks and currently sits at #67 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 19.36% so far this year, so EXPI is performing better in this area.

EXPI will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

