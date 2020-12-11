Is Exp World Holdings (EXPI) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Exp World Holdings (EXPI), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Exp World Holdings is one of 895 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. EXPI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EXPI's full-year earnings has moved 74.58% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, EXPI has gained about 444.75% so far this year. At the same time, Finance stocks have lost an average of 3.88%. This means that Exp World Holdings is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, EXPI belongs to the Real Estate - Operations industry, a group that includes 37 individual stocks and currently sits at #114 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 23.99% so far this year, meaning that EXPI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track EXPI. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

