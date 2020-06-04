Is Exp World Holdings (EXPI) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Exp World Holdings (EXPI) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Exp World Holdings is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 886 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #12. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. EXPI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EXPI's full-year earnings has moved 237.50% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that EXPI has returned about 3.44% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of -17.23% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Exp World Holdings is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, EXPI belongs to the Real Estate - Operations industry, a group that includes 34 individual stocks and currently sits at #128 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 18.32% this year, meaning that EXPI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to EXPI as it looks to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.