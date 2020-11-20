Is Exantas Capital (XAN) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Exantas Capital (XAN) is a stock many investors are watching right now. XAN is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A.

We should also highlight that XAN has a P/B ratio of 0.34. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. XAN's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 0.93. XAN's P/B has been as high as 0.72 and as low as 0.10, with a median of 0.25, over the past year.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. XAN has a P/S ratio of 1.76. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.47.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Exantas Capital's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, XAN looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

