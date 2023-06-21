Is Exact Sciences (EXAS) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Exact Sciences (EXAS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Exact Sciences is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1140 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Exact Sciences is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EXAS' full-year earnings has moved 21.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, EXAS has moved about 90.6% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 1.6% on average. This means that Exact Sciences is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 46.9%.

For Brookdale Senior Living, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 33.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Exact Sciences belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 549 individual stocks and currently sits at #108 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 6.6% this year, meaning that EXAS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Brookdale Senior Living falls under the Medical - Nursing Homes industry. Currently, this industry has 2 stocks and is ranked #7. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +3.9%.

Exact Sciences and Brookdale Senior Living could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

