Is EVRAZ (EVRZF) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. EVRAZ (EVRZF) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of EVRZF and the rest of the Basic Materials group's stocks.

EVRAZ is a member of the Basic Materials sector. This group includes 252 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #15. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. EVRZF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EVRZF's full-year earnings has moved 3.06% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, EVRZF has returned 34.42% so far this year. In comparison, Basic Materials companies have returned an average of 10.24%. This means that EVRAZ is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, EVRZF belongs to the Steel - Producers industry, a group that includes 24 individual stocks and currently sits at #49 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 35.96% so far this year, meaning that EVRZF is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

EVRZF will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create "the world's first trillionaires." Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.