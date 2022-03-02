Is Evolution Petroleum (EPM) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Evolution Petroleum (EPM) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Evolution Petroleum is one of 256 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Evolution Petroleum is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EPM's full-year earnings has moved 27.8% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, EPM has moved about 53.1% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 18.6% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Evolution Petroleum is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, PetroChina (PTR), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 21.6%.

For PetroChina, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 9.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Evolution Petroleum belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, which includes 42 individual stocks and currently sits at #67 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 29.7% this year, meaning that EPM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, PetroChina belongs to the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry. This 16-stock industry is currently ranked #30. The industry has moved +24.1% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to Evolution Petroleum and PetroChina as they could maintain their solid performance.

