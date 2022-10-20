Is Evolent Health (EVH) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Evolent Health (EVH) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Evolent Health is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 657 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Evolent Health is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EVH's full-year earnings has moved 243.8% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, EVH has gained about 16.4% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have lost an average of 35.4%. This means that Evolent Health is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

KVH Industries (KVHI) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 0.1%.

Over the past three months, KVH Industries' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 37%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Evolent Health is a member of the Internet - Software industry, which includes 152 individual companies and currently sits at #67 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 57.1% so far this year, so EVH is performing better in this area.

KVH Industries, however, belongs to the Communication - Components industry. Currently, this 15-stock industry is ranked #52. The industry has moved -25.9% so far this year.

Evolent Health and KVH Industries could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.





Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock And 4 Runners Up



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Evolent Health, Inc (EVH): Free Stock Analysis Report



KVH Industries, Inc. (KVHI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.