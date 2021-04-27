Is Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) A Risky Investment?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Everspin Technologies's Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Everspin Technologies had US$7.99m in debt in December 2020; about the same as the year before. However, it does have US$14.6m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$6.61m.

How Strong Is Everspin Technologies' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGM:MRAM Debt to Equity History April 27th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Everspin Technologies had liabilities of US$10.2m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$4.88m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$14.6m in cash and US$7.61m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it actually has US$7.09m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Everspin Technologies has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Simply put, the fact that Everspin Technologies has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Everspin Technologies can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year Everspin Technologies wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 12%, to US$42m. That rate of growth is a bit slow for our taste, but it takes all types to make a world.

So How Risky Is Everspin Technologies?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And we do note that Everspin Technologies had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, over the last year. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$3.2m of cash and made a loss of US$8.5m. However, it has net cash of US$6.61m, so it has a bit of time before it will need more capital. Overall, its balance sheet doesn't seem overly risky, at the moment, but we're always cautious until we see the positive free cash flow. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. We've identified 4 warning signs with Everspin Technologies , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

