Is EverQuote (EVER) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has EverQuote (EVER) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

EverQuote is one of 844 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. EVER is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EVER's full-year earnings has moved 71.76% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that EVER has returned about 8.36% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 0.46% on a year-to-date basis. This means that EverQuote is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, EVER is a member of the Insurance - Multi line industry, which includes 26 individual companies and currently sits at #169 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 0.81% so far this year, meaning that EVER is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track EVER. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

