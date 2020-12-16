Is Everi Holdings (EVRI) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Business Services space have likely heard of Everi Holdings (EVRI), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Everi Holdings is one of 210 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. EVRI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EVRI's full-year earnings has moved 26.97% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, EVRI has gained about 2.01% so far this year. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of -3.48%. As we can see, Everi Holdings is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, EVRI is a member of the Business - Services industry, which includes 30 individual companies and currently sits at #72 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 1.66% so far this year, meaning that EVRI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

EVRI will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

