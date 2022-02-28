Is Everi Holdings (EVRI) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Everi Holdings (EVRI) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Everi Holdings is one of 307 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Everi Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EVRI's full-year earnings has moved 0.2% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, EVRI has returned 12% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of -13.2% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Everi Holdings is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Omnicom (OMC). The stock has returned 15% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Omnicom's current year EPS has increased 3.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Everi Holdings belongs to the Business - Services industry, a group that includes 27 individual stocks and currently sits at #102 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 26.2% so far this year, so EVRI is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Omnicom falls under the Advertising and Marketing industry. Currently, this industry has 14 stocks and is ranked #94. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +1.6%.

Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track Everi Holdings and Omnicom. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

