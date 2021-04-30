Is Evercore (EVR) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Evercore (EVR) is a stock many investors are watching right now. EVR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

Finally, we should also recognize that EVR has a P/CF ratio of 16.27. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. EVR's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 19.20. Over the past year, EVR's P/CF has been as high as 19.33 and as low as 7, with a median of 13.18.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Evercore is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, EVR feels like a great value stock at the moment.

