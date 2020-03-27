Is Evercore (EVR) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Evercore (EVR). EVR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 4.88 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 12.27. EVR's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.90 and as low as 3.96, with a median of 8.91, all within the past year.

Investors will also notice that EVR has a PEG ratio of 0.62. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. EVR's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.44. EVR's PEG has been as high as 0.76 and as low as 0.59, with a median of 0.67, all within the past year.

Another notable valuation metric for EVR is its P/B ratio of 1.54. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 2.22. Over the past 12 months, EVR's P/B has been as high as 3.99 and as low as 1.24, with a median of 3.15.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. EVR has a P/S ratio of 0.95. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.

Finally, investors should note that EVR has a P/CF ratio of 5.63. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 17.19. Over the past year, EVR's P/CF has been as high as 11.15 and as low as 4.56, with a median of 9.08.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Evercore's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that EVR is an impressive value stock right now.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.