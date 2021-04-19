Is Evercore (EVR) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Evercore (EVR), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Evercore is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 900 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. EVR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EVR's full-year earnings has moved 23.34% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, EVR has moved about 25.18% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 14.27%. This means that Evercore is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, EVR belongs to the Financial - Investment Bank industry, a group that includes 17 individual companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 23.15% so far this year, so EVR is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

EVR will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Evercore Inc (EVR): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.