Is Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Using Debt Sensibly?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Everbridge Carry?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Everbridge had US$441.5m in debt in December 2020; about the same as the year before. But it also has US$467.2m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$25.7m net cash.

How Strong Is Everbridge's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGM:EVBG Debt to Equity History April 15th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Everbridge had liabilities of US$236.2m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$472.4m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$467.2m in cash and US$94.4m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$147.1m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Given Everbridge has a market capitalization of US$4.90b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Everbridge also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Everbridge can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year Everbridge wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 35%, to US$271m. Shareholders probably have their fingers crossed that it can grow its way to profits.

So How Risky Is Everbridge?

We have no doubt that loss making companies are, in general, riskier than profitable ones. And the fact is that over the last twelve months Everbridge lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$14m and booked a US$93m accounting loss. While this does make the company a bit risky, it's important to remember it has net cash of US$25.7m. That means it could keep spending at its current rate for more than two years. With very solid revenue growth in the last year, Everbridge may be on a path to profitability. Pre-profit companies are often risky, but they can also offer great rewards. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Everbridge (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

