Is Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) A Risky Investment?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Everbridge Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at June 2022 Everbridge had debt of US$810.9m, up from US$646.5m in one year. However, it does have US$474.6m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$336.2m. NasdaqGM:EVBG Debt to Equity History September 26th 2022

How Strong Is Everbridge's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Everbridge had liabilities of US$289.8m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$836.7m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$474.6m as well as receivables valued at US$104.5m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$547.3m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Everbridge has a market capitalization of US$1.15b, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Everbridge can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year Everbridge wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 28%, to US$403m. Shareholders probably have their fingers crossed that it can grow its way to profits.

Caveat Emptor

Even though Everbridge managed to grow its top line quite deftly, the cold hard truth is that it is losing money on the EBIT line. Indeed, it lost US$82m at the EBIT level. When we look at that and recall the liabilities on its balance sheet, relative to cash, it seems unwise to us for the company to have any debt. Quite frankly we think the balance sheet is far from match-fit, although it could be improved with time. Another cause for caution is that is bled US$16m in negative free cash flow over the last twelve months. So to be blunt we think it is risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Everbridge you should know about.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

