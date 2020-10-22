Is Everbridge (EVBG) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Everbridge (EVBG), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Everbridge is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 612 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. EVBG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EVBG's full-year earnings has moved 6.36% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, EVBG has moved about 59.80% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 27.85%. This means that Everbridge is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, EVBG belongs to the Internet - Software industry, which includes 92 individual stocks and currently sits at #164 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 86.13% so far this year, so EVBG is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track EVBG. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

