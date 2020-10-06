Is Everbridge (EVBG) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Everbridge (EVBG) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Everbridge is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 613 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #12. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. EVBG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EVBG's full-year earnings has moved 6.36% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, EVBG has returned 58.35% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 24.71% on average. This shows that Everbridge is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, EVBG is a member of the Internet - Software industry, which includes 92 individual companies and currently sits at #168 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 78.57% so far this year, so EVBG is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

EVBG will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.