Is Everbridge (EVBG) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Everbridge (EVBG) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of EVBG and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

Everbridge is one of 606 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. EVBG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EVBG's full-year earnings has moved 24% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, EVBG has gained about 82.79% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 16.64% on average. This means that Everbridge is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, EVBG is a member of the Internet - Software industry, which includes 91 individual companies and currently sits at #111 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 56.70% so far this year, so EVBG is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

EVBG will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

