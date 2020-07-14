Is Everbridge (EVBG) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Everbridge (EVBG), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Everbridge is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 606 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #12. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. EVBG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EVBG's full-year earnings has moved 24% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that EVBG has returned about 72.09% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 14.11%. This means that Everbridge is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, EVBG belongs to the Internet - Software industry, which includes 91 individual stocks and currently sits at #69 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 48.63% so far this year, meaning that EVBG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track EVBG. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.